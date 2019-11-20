Airport tips for travelers this Thanksgiving, allot extra time and double check your bags

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — With Thanksgiving just around the corner… there are a few things to keep in mind if you’ll be traveling via air.

TSA officials, like Sari Keshetz, remind us that wait times will be longer than usual at the airport, due to the higher volume of travelers.

They recommend arriving earlier than you’d normally plan on a regular traveling day.

In addition, they encourage travelers to double check what’s in their bags, to ensure safety and efficiency.

“Please know what’s inside your suitcase,” Keshetz said. “So many people come to the airport with knives, tools, sharp objects, a hammer that could be used as a bludgeon. You don’t want the passenger sitting next to you to have these items, so you should make sure you don’t come to the airport with those items.”

Keshetz added that if you are caught with any of these items, you’ll be required to check your bag or run it back to your car, adding unnecessary time to your traveling day.