Alabama governor issues statewide mask order

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WJTV) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday.

The governor amended her Safer at Home order to include the requirement. Individuals will be required to wear a masks or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order.

This amended order extends until July 31, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

