Alabama jail escapee captured in Mississippi after car chase

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – A man who escaped from an Alabama jail is back in custody after being captured during a car chase in Mississippi.

Authorities say Daniel Sikes fled from the Washington County Jail in southwestern Alabama and took a car. Deputies spotted the man and gave chase across Wayne and Clarke counties.

Sikes was arrested Thursday afternoon in Lauderdale County. Sheriff Billy Sollie says officers there spread spikes across a road and popped at least one tire on the fleeing vehicle.

Sollie says the man ran from the disabled vehicle and jumped off an overpass. He says two deputies then arrested the man without further incident.

