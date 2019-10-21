Alabama student pleads not guilty to LSU bomb threat

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) - A Largo couple landed behind bars Sunday after they allegedly held a 12-year-old boy at knifepoint and stole his bike, according to an affidavit.

Brian Keith Desantell, 56, and Amanda Gray, 32, reportedly got into an altercation with the boy in front of their home on 119th Avenue. The fight started after Desantell pushed the boy, the affidavit stated.