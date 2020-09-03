Alcorn, Auburn University marching bands to participate in virtual music leadership initiative

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Marching bands from Alcorn State University and Auburn University will collaborate for an initiative centered on leadership development in music education.
The bands will participate in The Power of Student Leadership and Social-Emotional Learning in Music History initiative on Facebook Live Tuesday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m.
The virtual round-table discussion will provide a platform for directors and student leaders from both bands to showcase unity, fellowship, and highlight music’s ability to transcend various cultures.
LATEST STORIES:
- Natchez veterinarian killed in plane crash
- COVID-19 outbreak at Central Hinds Academy
- Police search for man they say caught fire after torching another man’s car
- Over 100 stash houses that kept migrants in ‘deplorable’ conditions dismantled in Rio Grande Valley
- Reaction to the New Magnolia Flag