Alcorn, Auburn University marching bands to participate in virtual music leadership initiative

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Marching bands from Alcorn State University and Auburn University will collaborate for an initiative centered on leadership development in music education.

The bands will participate in The Power of Student Leadership and Social-Emotional Learning in Music History initiative on Facebook Live Tuesday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m.

The virtual round-table discussion will provide a platform for directors and student leaders from both bands to showcase unity, fellowship, and highlight music’s ability to transcend various cultures.

LATEST STORIES: