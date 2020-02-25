Alcorn Hall of Famer Lonnie Walker passes away

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University is mourning the loss of former student-athlete and coach Lonnie Walker. He passed away Monday morning.

Walker was inducted into the Alcorn A-Club Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, and the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2011.

He lettered in basketball, baseball and tennis at Alcorn from 1964-68. The 6-4 guard was the SWAC Freshman of the Year in basketball in 1964-65 and a catcher on the baseball team. As a student-athlete, Walker was a part of three men’s basketball teams that won SWAC Championships in 1965-66, 1966-67 and 1967-68.

Upon graduation, Walker was an assistant men’s basketball coach under Davey L. Whitney for 22 seasons. In addition to his men’s assistant duties, he also coached the women’s basketball team prior to his wife Shirley Walker, who then took over as the head women’s coach from 1978-2008.

Walker went on to succeed Whitney as head men’s basketball coach at Alcorn from 1989-93.

Updates regarding funeral arrangements will follow.