Alcorn, National Guard partner for Braves Free Tuition Program

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering on an initiative that would grant eligible Mississippi Army and Air National Guard members with free tuition.

The University and the Mississippi National Guard signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday, July 1, to officially begin their collaboration to officially begin the Braves Free Tuition Program.

The program aims to provide a unique benefit to the service members, resulting in an increase in National Guard ascensions, higher retention rates across the force, and increasing the National Guard student population on campus.

“When I think of the brave soldiers that suit up to defend our nation, it gives me great joy to know that we have men and women willing to protect us at all costs,” said Alcorn President Felecia M. Nave. “Their bravery is unmatched, and we at Alcorn appreciate all that they do for the United States of America. Their commitment to service is what inspired Alcorn State University’s latest collaboration with the Mississippi National Guard to form the Braves Free Tuition Program.”

“These men and women are remarkable, so anything that we can do for them is an effort we need to foresee,” said Maj. Gen. Janson Boyal. “It’s incumbent upon us to provide anyone a pathway to success. Alcorn can now compete on an even playing field to recruit students from across other states in our region. We look forward to building your population. Alcorn is a great place to have this program.”







