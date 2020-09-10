Alcorn partners with Upswing to provide increased academic support services

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Tournament officials for the Sanderson Farms Championship announced on Thursday that Pro-Ams will be played at this year’s tournament. The Pro-Ams will adhere to social distancing and safety guidelines set by the PGA TOUR, the State of Mississippi and the City of Jackson. Championship week is September 28 - October 4, 2020 at The Country Club of Jackson. The John Soules Foods Pro-Am will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, and the Allen Exploration Pro-Am will be Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Both events will be held without spectators. “We are very excited to be the second event in the PGA TOUR's 2020-2021 season to be able to host both of our Pro-Ams onsite the week of the tournament," said Sanderson Farms Championship executive director Steve Jent. "Our Pro-Am sponsors are thrilled for this opportunity to continue making an impact for Mississippi charities."

The John Soules Foods Pro-Am and the Allen Exploration Pro-Am will be played in a walking, shamble format, with all teams comprised of three amateurs and one PGA TOUR professional.

