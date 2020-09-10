Alcorn partners with Upswing to provide increased academic support services

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University is partnering with Upswing, an online student engagement organization, to connect students with integrated support resources.

Students can connect with both Alcorn advisors and tutors and Upswing tutors through the integrated services platform and receive academic support, tutor session feedback, and analyses. 

