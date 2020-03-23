Alcorn searches for new basketball coaches

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Alcorn State University announced the contracts of Montez Robinson and Courtney G. Pruitt will not be renewed. The school will be taking its men’s and women’s basketball programs in new directions.

“We fully recognize and appreciate the commitment they made to Alcorn. These were very difficult decisions especially considering how they were both great mentors to their student-athletes. I thank them for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavors,” said director of athletics Derek Horne. “We have very high expectations for our basketball programs and will begin a national search immediately to identify their successors.”

Robinson and Pruitt spent five seasons at Alcorn.