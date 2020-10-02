Alcorn State encourages fans to vote Driver, McNair into Pro Football HOF

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University is encouraging people to vote for Donald Driver and Steve McNair to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Driver spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers and holds the teams’ all-time record for most receptions and receiving yards (743 receptions, 10,137 yards). He won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers as they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Driver had a 90-yard touchdown from Brett Favre in 2008, the longest playoff play in franchise history.

McNair was the 3rd overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Oilers. He was the NFL MVP in 2003, made 3 pro bowls, and was the NFL passing rating leader in 2003. He had 31,304 passing yards with 174 passing TDs in his career. McNair also rushed for 3,590 with 37 rushing TDs. He is in the Titans Ring of Honor.

Click here to vote.

