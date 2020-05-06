Alcorn State establishes task force to reopen campus

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University is establishing a Reopening Campus Task Force to develop and assess multiple options for determining when and how to safely resume campus activities.

According to the university, the Task Force will be chaired by Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Keith A. McGee and will include broad representation bringing together a cross-section of campus leadership to ensure a comprehensive strategy.

In alignment with Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL), which is developing system-wide guidelines for universities to start and complete the fall 2020 semester, the Task Force will develop plans to open the campus in the safest and most effective way.

Alcorn State University President Felecia M. Nave said, “This process must be thoughtful and take into careful consideration overarching state and federal recommendations as we develop plans for a safe in-person educational experience.”

Summer classes will be offered in the online format only. The course schedule and registration is open and available. Classes start June 1 for the first summer session.