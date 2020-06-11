Alcorn State mourns passing of student

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University mourns the passing of Terric Carr, a sophomore music major from Holly Springs, Mississippi.

According to the university, during his time at Alcorn, Carr was a member of the University’s Show Choir.

President Felecia M. Nave expressed her grief upon being notified of Carr’s death.

“Alcorn is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own,” said Nave. “To see a student that was so young and full of potential pass away is truly devastating to me and the Alcorn community. We send our heartfelt condolences to Terric’s family and friends, and we pray for their collective strength as they mourn the loss of their loved one.”

Alcorn State University mourns the passing of a student. We send our heartfelt condolences to Terric’s family and friends, and pray for their collective strength as they mourn the loss of their loved one. pic.twitter.com/6RbMnStGfP — Alcorn State (@AlcornStateU) June 11, 2020

Individual and group counseling services are available to students, faculty, and staff through the University’s Office of Counseling Services. Additionally, the below list of services is also available:

Alcorn State University Counseling Services (601) 877-6230

Alcorn State University Health & Disability Services (601) 877-6460

National Suicide Prevention Hotline 1 (800) 273-8255

Southwest MS Mental Health Complex (601) 684-2173

Warren-Yazoo Behavioral Health Services (601) 638-0031

More information regarding memorial services and funeral arrangements will be released soon.