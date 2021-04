JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Alcorn State University student was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after being injured during a shooting. The incident happened on campus around 3:00 Friday morning near the new dorm parking lot.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the student was shot at least twice. In a campus alert, the suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks.

There’s no word on the student’s condition at this time. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.