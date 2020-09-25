Alcorn State to host the SBA Women’s Business Center on campus

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A new Women’s Business Center (WBC) on Alcorn State University’s campus will be an important new small business resource for women entrepreneurs in Mississippi, according to university leaders.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced grant funding for a new SBA Women’s Business Center, which will be hosted on Alcorn’s campus. Alcorn’s Center will be funded up to five years at an annual rate of $150,000.

The Women’s Business Center’s mission is to empower women to become entrepreneurs through the education, training, and resources that the Center provides. The SBA’s Centers are a national network of over 100 centers, offering one-on-one counseling, training, networking, workshops, technical assistance, and mentoring to women entrepreneurs on numerous business development topics, including business startup, financial management, and procurement.

“Alcorn is very proud of this partnership with SBA to host a Women’s Business Center on our campus,” said President Felecia M. Nave. “Our goal is to guide our future women and minority business owners so that they can be staples in improving Mississippi’s economy while building generational wealth for their families. The Center will be ideal for shaping the next generation of successful business owners.”

