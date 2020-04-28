Alcorn State University announces virtual graduation ceremony

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – On May 2, Alcorn State University will honor its spring 2020 graduates in a virtual commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus.

“While no one could have anticipated recent events, I want our graduates and their families to know how excited and proud we are to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of our graduating class,“ said Alcorn State University President Felecia M. Nave. “Although we cannot replace the experience of walking across the stage, we hope graduates and their families will still be able to mark and celebrate this very special occasion.”

The university will award degrees to 466 students, including 73 graduate degrees, and recognize students who have earned academic honors. Members of the Class of 2020 friends and families are invited to gather together online as the University recognizes the graduates and confers their degrees.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the university’s website at 9 am.

During the ceremony the Golden Class of 1970 will be recognized.

Graduates are encouraged to share photos of their in-home celebrations on social media using the hashtag #AlcornGrad20.

The University plans to offer all spring 2020 graduates the opportunity to walk in a future commencement ceremony.