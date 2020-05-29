Alcorn State University president discusses reopening campus

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – College campuses across Mississippi are getting ready to open for the fall semester. Alcorn State University President Dr. Felecia Naves said they have created the “Campus Safe Return Task Force” to help deal with the transition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rethinking how a course schedule needs to roll out, making sure that there’s the appropriate distance between students who are in a classroom, as well as considering requiring students and faculty to have face coverings on during instruction,” said Nave.

The president said the school is also detailing plans for on-campus housing and ways to protect students.