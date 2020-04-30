Alcorn State University’s School of Agriculture awarded USDA grant for student scholarships

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced Alcorn State University will be awarded $752,632 for student scholarships.

“Many of our students are in urgent need of financial assistance to complete college. This scholarship will help many of our students to successfully pursue and complete bachelor’s degrees in agriculture and related disciplines,” said Dr. Edmund Buckner, dean of the School of Agriculture and Applied Sciences. “A robust agricultural sector and food production, in particular, are vitally important to our state and national economic well-being.”

The 1890 Scholarship will be awarded to enrolling Freshmen with a composite score of 20 or higher on the ACT or its equivalence on the SAT (reading and math only) and a 3.0 or better high school (or university) cumulative grade point average (GPA) on a 4.0 scale upon graduation.

Undergraduate transfer students and non-traditional students and veterans may also be considered for this scholarship. The scholarship is renewable each year providing the student maintains a 3.0 or above cumulative GPA. This scholarship covers up to $10,000 per year.

The applicant must intend to pursue a career in the food and agricultural sciences, including a career in agribusiness, energy and renewable fuels, or financial management and be enrolled as a full-time student in a program of study in the food and agricultural sciences or a related field leading to an undergraduate degree during each semester that the student receives 1890 Scholarship support.

For more information about applying for this scholarship, please contact Mrs. Casnacita Gray at csgray@alcorn.edu or Mr. DeOnqua Isaac at deonqua@alcorn.edu.