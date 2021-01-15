Alcorn to host virtual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lorman, Miss. (WJTV) — A celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Alcorn State University’s website to honor the civil rights icon’s legacy.
Alcorn will host the Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Convocation Monday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m. The program’s theme is “By All Means Keep Moving: Progressive Leadership in Perilous Times.” Director for Student Religious and Spiritual Life, the Rev. Dr. C. Edward Rhodes II, will be the keynote speaker.
A viewing link will be provided on Alcorn’s website on the day of the event.