Alcorn to host virtual celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — With just days to go until President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Washington, D.C., is stepping up security, with thousands of National Guard troops standing by to protect the presidential swearing-in.

"I think this is probably the safest place in the country to be right now,” Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) said Wednesday.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle plan to be at Biden's inauguration, but some have their concerns after the Capitol was breached by a pro-Trump mob.

"These violent far-right-wing White Supremacists will come back with guns,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said Thursday.

President Donald Trump said in a video address late Wednesday, "I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week."

President Trump told his supporters to avoid violence in the days ahead: "It must stop."

But Washington isn’t taking any chances.