Alcorn’s Department of Fine Arts receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn State University’s Department of Fine Arts received funding from The National Endowment for the Arts. The organization rewarded Alcorn with a $15,000 grant Thursday, February 4. The grant is part of the agency’s first round of recommended awards for the fiscal year 2021, totaling over $27.5 million.

The National Endowment for the Arts is an independent federal agency whose funding and support allow Americans to participate in the arts, exercise their imaginations, and develop their creative capacities.

Dr. David Miller, professor and director of the Alcorn State University Jazz Festival, said he is thankful for the funding and looks forward to using it for Alcorn’s benefit.

“It always feels great to be the recipient of grants, especially large ones like this one,” said Miller. “I am always very appreciative of the grants I receive and am very thankful that I live in a country that supports the arts.”