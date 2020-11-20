Alcorn’s library wins award during Mississippi Library Association Conference Award Program

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – During the 2020 Mississippi Library Association Virtual Conference’s Award Program, Alcorn State University won the Best Year-Round Effort by an Individual Library to Publicize Library Services in General award.

The award focuses on the library’s provision of enriching outreach programs for the campus and surrounding communities during the 2019-2020 academic year. The J. D. Boyd Library’s goal is to shed light on library programs, resources, and services through community outreach and engagement.

Dr. Blanche Sanders, dean of University Libraries, said, “I was very optimistic that Alcorn would leave the conference with an award,” said Sanders. “Before the conference, I received a call from Rachelle Moore, chair of the Awards Committee, stating that Alcorn had risen to the occasion. When I received the news, excitement filled the air.”

