All southbound lanes blocked on Interstate 55 in Hinds County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation has reported that all southbound lanes are currently blocked on I-55 South in Hinds County.

The accident happened on Interstate 55 southbound before Northside Drive and Meadowbrook exit 100 in Hinds County.

MDOT advise all drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route. The interstate will be accessible once all lanes are clear.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

This is a developing story.

LATEST STORIES: