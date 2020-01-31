‘Alleged inappropriate communications’ between Petal teacher, student

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Petal High School teacher is no longer employed. According to the Petal School District, there were reports of alleged misconduct between the teacher and a student.

Petal High School Administrators were made aware of alleged inappropriate social media communications between a student and employee. An immediate investigation was initiated into the allegations. Additionally, an investigation is being conducted by the Petal School Police Department in conjunction with the Petal Police Department. The employee in question no longer works for the Petal School District. Since this is an ongoing investigation and a personnel matter, further details cannot be released. Our faculty/staff are held to a very high standard. Anytime inappropriate behaviors are suspected or reported, they are investigated fully and appropriate actions are taken. Our top priority continues to be the well-being of our students and staff. We encourage any students or parents to report any suspected inappropriate behavior to district personnel or through our anonymous texting service (601.300.6336) and anonymous suggestion box (suggestion.box@petalschools.com). Press Release from Dr. Matt Dillon, Superintendent of Petal School District

The teacher’s name has not been released.