WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An Eagle Lake couple found an alligator in their yard Tuesday morning.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the alligator was lying in the sun next to the fence line. The animal was about eight to ten feet long.

Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Beauchamp and Lee Harvey with Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) managed to catch the gator. It was released at a remote location.