Alligator Hunting Season to open on Aug. 27 in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) announced the 2021 Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season will open at 12:00 p.m. on August 27. The season will continue through 12:00 p.m. on September 6.

The application process for the 960 available permits will begin at 10:00 a.m. June 1 and continue through 10:00 a.m. June 8. Applications are accepted on-line at www.mdwfp.com or at any point-of-sale location where Mississippi hunting and fishing licenses are sold. Permits are limited by a random drawing and an electronic application is required. There is a $2.34 electronic processing fee.

Applicants may only apply once in one zone (seven total zones) of their choice. The first drawing will take place on June 14 at 12:00 p.m. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12:00 p.m. June 16 to purchase their permit via an electronic link in their winning email notification.

Any unpurchased permits from the first drawing will be entered in a second drawing of remaining available applicants. The second drawing will take place on June 22 at 12:00 p.m. Winners will be notified by email and will have until 12:00 p.m. June 25 to purchase their permit.

A credit card or debit card and a valid email address is required to complete the online application and permit purchase.

To be eligible to apply for an alligator hunting permit you must be a resident of Mississippi, at least 16 years of age at the time of application. Nonresidents with a Mississippi Lifetime License are eligible. Applicants must have one of the following licenses to be eligible to apply: a valid Mississippi Sportsman License, All-Game Hunting/Fishing License, Small Game Hunting/Fishing License, Apprentice Sportsman License, Apprentice All Game License, Apprentice Small Game License, Senior Exempt License, Disabled Exempt License, or Lifetime License.