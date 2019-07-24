Ally Kostial’s accused murderer appears in court

The murder of Ally Kostial, a co-ed at the University of Mississippi is on the minds of people across the country.

Brandon Theesfield is charged with the shooting death of Kostial. Who was found at a nearby lake. He appeared in court Tuesday.

The community of Oxford and the university prides themselves on the hometown atmosphere and relative safety of the area. Kendall downing brought us more on the case.

Late, Tuesday afternoon, Ole Miss interim Chancellor Larry Sparks released a statement and offered counseling for any student who needs it.

“The death of Ally Kostial shocks the conscience, causes pain and sorrow but, does not define our campus community,” said Sparks.

Students like Apoorva Mate may be rethinking that thought right now. “It was scary because in such a safe community you wouldn’t expect something like that to happen.”

Theesfield, also an Ole Miss student, was suspended from the university. He appeared before a Lafayette County Judge on one count of murder. Bond has not been set.

The suspect was taken into custody in Memphis on South Parkway Monday morning during a joint effort between Tennessee and Mississippi law enforcement and returned to the state for questioning.

Kostial’s body was found near Sardis Lake. Residents there are unnerved.

“Everybody I’ve talked to just can’t believe it even happened.”

Law enforcement sources say Kostial had been shot eight times. She was pictured earlier on surveillance video out Rooster’s on the Square in Oxford Friday night. Later, both Kostial and Theesefeld were seen on surveillance video at a convenience store near the lake.