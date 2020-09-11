Almost $1.5 million awarded to improve school safety in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announced on Friday that the Holmes County Consolidated School District, the Pearl River County School District, and the Covington County School District received awards totaling $1,475,000.

The awards are from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP).

“Protecting the most vulnerable among us is one of the most sacred and solemn responsibilities that we have. Personally, as a father, I am excited to see these awards to our school districts, as it demonstrates our continuing commitment in the Department of Justice to invest in the protection of our schools and the safety of our children,” said Hurst.

Holmes County Consolidated School District and the Pearl River County School District each received $500,000, while the Covington County School District received $475,805.

The three awards can be used for coordination with law enforcement; training for local law enforcement officers to prevent student violence; metal detectors, locks, lighting, and other deterrent measures; technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency; and other measures that provide a significant improvement in security.

