Almost 3,000 customers under boil water alert in Durant

DURANT, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the City of Durant has been placed under a boil water alert. The notice affects 2,932 customers who are served by the City of Durant in Holmes County.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks. Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.

