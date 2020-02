WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to Entergy Mississippi, almost 3,000 customers are without power in Warren County after a tree fell on a transmission line. Entergy believes the tree fell due to rainfall.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Highway 27 around 1:00 p.m. It knocked out the Vicksburg East Substation.

Click here to view the outages. Entergy is working to switch customers on other feeds so they can get power back quickly