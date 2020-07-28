JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration has awarded grant funds to the following:
|RECIPIENT/AIRPORT
|AMOUNT
|CONTACT
|PURPOSE
|City of Vicksburg/Vicksburg Municipal Airport
|Entitlement: $194,400
Cares Act: $17,794
|Mr. Ron Davis, Airport Director(601) 636-4925 extension 382
|This project updates the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport’s future development.
|County of Tunica & Tunica County Airport Commission/ Tunica Municipal Airport
|Entitlement: $166,032
Cares Act: $15,540
|Mr. Eric Konupka, Deputy Director (662) 357-7320
|This project acquired 19 acres of land to allow the airport to control compatible land use and to protect the airport from objects that would penetrate aeronautical surfaces.
LATEST STORIES:
- Teen suspect found dead in Mississippi jail cell
- 1,342 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths in Mississippi
- Some Mississippians may be eligible for Extended Benefits Program
- Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to become tropical storm, could impact Florida
- Almost $400,000 awarded to MDOT