Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Almost $400,000 awarded to MDOT

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration has awarded grant funds to the following:

RECIPIENT/AIRPORTAMOUNTCONTACTPURPOSE
City of Vicksburg/Vicksburg Municipal AirportEntitlement: $194,400 
Cares Act: $17,794  		Mr. Ron Davis, Airport Director(601) 636-4925 extension 382This project updates the airport master plan narrative report and airport layout plan to address key issues, objectives and goals pertinent to the airport’s future development.
County of Tunica & Tunica County Airport Commission/ Tunica Municipal AirportEntitlement: $166,032 
Cares Act: $15,540 		Mr. Eric Konupka, Deputy Director (662) 357-7320This project acquired 19 acres of land to allow the airport to control compatible land use and to protect the airport from objects that would penetrate aeronautical surfaces.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories