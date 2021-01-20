Alpha Kappa Alpha; Vice President’s Sorority Shows Excitement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – History was made when Kamala Harris was sworn into the office of Vice President on January 20, 2021. She’s the first female Vice President in out nations history.

This piece of history means a little bit more to the African American community. Not just because Vice President Kamala Harris is black, but because she’s walked the same footsteps of many, like Miss Jackson State University, Daisia Davis.

The first black female Vice President attended Howard University, an HBCU in Washington, D.C. There, she pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. is the first African American Greek letter sorority founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University.

Miss JSU, Daisia Davis is also a sister of Alpha Kappa Alpha. She say to share the same walks of life as the Vice President is rejuvenating and give her the feeling that she can do whatever she sets her mind to.

The AKA’s are just one of the 9 Greek organizations that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, otherwise known as the Divine-9:

Alpha Phi Alpha

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Kappa Alpha Psi

Omega Psi Phi

Delta Sigma Theta

Phi Beta Sigma

Zeta Phi Beta

Sigma Gamma Rho

Iota Phi Theta

Miss JSU say this isn’t just monumental history for the AKA’s, but the entire Divine-9 council. “We’re all a team, and all a family” said Davis.