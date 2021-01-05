Alpha Phi Alpha annual MLK Jr. breakfast postponed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The Mu Gamma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. at the University of Southern Miss has postponed the Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast until the Spring.

The fraternity is known to provide annual scholarships to deserving local high school graduates at the breakfast each year. The award ceremony breakfast is usually held on Martin Luther King Jr. day, January 18th at the Thad Cochran Center. This years Keynote speaker was supposed to be Dr. Alfred Rankins, Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning.

Representatives from the fraternity say the event was cancelled due to the continuing uptick in cases of COVID-19 in the state of Mississippi and across the country