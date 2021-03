JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be alternating lane closures on I-20 in Jackson Thursday morning.

The closures will happen between Terry Road and Gallatin Street from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Crews will be striping lanes and will place raised pavement markers.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.