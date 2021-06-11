Alternating lane, ramp closures on I-20 & I-55 planned in Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced part of I-20 and I-55 in Jackson will close this weekend for construction work. There will be alternating lane and ramp closures.

Crews will repave I-20 E. between the railroad overpass and the Gallatin Street overpass. They will also repave I-55 N. between Terry Road and Gallatin Street.

The Terry Road on-ramp to I-20 eastbound will also close to traffic during the repaving work, according to MDOT.

The closure will be between 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, and 6:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14. The construction work is part of the I-20 bridge replacement.

MDOT officials said there could be significant traffic congestion during this time. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route during the construction work.

