Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Amazon announced the company will launch new renewable energy projects in the United States, Canada, Finland and Spain. Officials said the 14 new projects will advance Amazon’s commitment to decarbonize business operations and reach net-zero carbon by 2040.

Among the new projects are 11 in the United States, including the first solar projects in Arkansas, Mississippi, and Pennsylvania. In Mississippi, the company’s solar farm will be located in Scott County.

The other projects are the largest solar farm in Canada, Amazon’s first renewable energy project in Finland, and the company’s fifth project in Spain.

“We’re driving hard to fulfill The Climate Pledge—our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Our investments in wind and solar energy in the U.S. and around the world send a signal that investing in green technologies is the right thing to do for the planet and citizens—as well as for the long-term success of businesses of all sizes across all industries everywhere.”