Amber Alert issued for two missing Greenville children

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued Amber Alert for Zaikeith Horn, 3, and Zyairah Hampton, 1, both of Greenville, MS.

Horn is described as a Black male, 3 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown eyes and black braided hair. He was last seen wearing burgundy tee shirt with animal print and black pants.

Hampton is described as a Black female, 29 inches tall, weighing 24 pounds, with brown eyes and black pony tail hair. She was last seen wearing pink T-shirt and diaper.

According to MBI, the children are believed to be with Nickolas Hampton, 23. He is described as a Black male, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown eyes and black short hair. Hampton was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark sweat pants.

Their last known location was the 1200 block of Highway 82 in Greenville. At this time, MBI does not know if a vehicle is being used.

If anyone has any information about their whereabouts, contact MBI as 855-642-5378.

