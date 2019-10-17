AMBER ALERT: Two Copiah County children abducted

Two children have been abducted from Copiah County. An amber alert has been issued for one-year-old Zarie Wade and Dior Wade after they were taken at gunpoint. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office tells us their mother Teanna Dixon, who does not have custody and lives in Georgia, took the children with the help of a man, Derek Young. Authorities are looking for a 2016 silver Lincoln MKZ with a Georgia license plate number of RTI3239. If you see the vehicle with those tag numbers, you should call 9-1-1.