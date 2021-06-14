American Airlines adds flights from Jackson to Miami for HBCU Classic in September

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, American Airlines announced it will add nonstop roundtrip flights between Jackson and Miami for the HBCU Classic in September 2021.

The Jackson State Tigers will face the Florida A&M Rattlers on September 5.

American will add the following flights on September 3 and September 6:

Flight departs JAN at 12:01 p.m. and arrives at MIA at 3:07 p.m.

Flight departs MIA at 10:25 a.m. and arrives at JAN at 11:28 a.m.

Tickets are available for purchase Monday, June 14 on aa.com. The airline currently offers existing seasonal service between JAN and MIA through August 14.