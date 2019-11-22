American Airlines to offer limited nonstop flights from Jackson to Miami

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – American Airlines will offer limited nonstop flights from Jackson to Miami.
The services will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from June to August 2020.
Customers can book flights starting on Monday, November 25, 2019.
