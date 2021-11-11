American Cancer Society hosts Sixth Annual Best Dressed Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Cancer Society’s Best Dressed Jackson went on for another year and this year it came back in full swing.

12 News Weekend Anchor Kayla Thompson emceed the event. This is the sixth annual Best Dressed Jackson. Last year’s event was held online, so this year was a special treat to have it in person.

The special evening honored 24 young professionals who were nominated by the community.

“We just saw a way to be able to engage young professionals and hopefully, create advocates and supporters for American Cancer Society’s mission and hopefully one day we won’t have to have events like this. We’ll have them because we want to have them, but hopefully, we’ll see an end to cancer.”

The event features local restaurant tastings, live entertainment and more. The goal this year is to raise $125,000. All the money raised goes toward The Hope Lodge Program in Jackson as well as for cancer treatment and education. The event runs until 11:00 p.m.