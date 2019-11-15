American Cancer Society’s ‘Best Dressed Jackson’ Fundraiser

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) The American Cancer Society is hosting their fourth annual “Best Dressed Jackson” event. It highlights twenty people who are competing to raise money for cancer research.

Attendance is up from last year. Nearly 200 people filled the Ice House. 12 News anchor Candace Coleman and digital correspondent Marcus James emceed the evening. Chair of “Best Dressed Jackson,” Bryce Yelverson used his own battle with cancer to highlight why events like this are important.

“When I was pronounced in remission,” Yelverson said, “I decided you know we really need to give back, because there’s some reason that I’m here and I have to at least go and help those who may not have the family support that I had. May not have the resources that I had. May not have a job support that I had and so because of that I’m here tonight as the chair for best dressed Jackson.”

This fundraiser has raised over $60,000 for cancer research. If you to donate, go to bestdressedJackson.com.