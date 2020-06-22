American Federation of Teachers-Mississippi sends letter to Gov. Reeves about state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Federation of Teachers-Mississippi sent a letter to Governor Tate Reeves, sharing their concern about the Confederate battle emblem on the state flag.

Read the full letter below:

Dear Governor Reeves,

I applaud you for publicly acknowledging that you are the Governor of all Mississippians. Beginning your four-year term with the goal of bringing Mississippi together is a great way to start.

It is with this ideal in mind that I am writing concerning the Mississippi state flag. I recall touring Washington, D.C. and looking at all of the flags and my heart sank, as the MS flag was the only flag which carried a symbol of hatred.

As such, our state flag is a direct contradiction to the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the quote we live by, “In God We Trust”. Moreover, it disappointing that you would declare that the flag ‘properly represents the state’ — so much so that you would proclaim April ‘Confederate Heritage Month.’

I appreciate that you feel any change to the flag should be made by the people, not through a back room deal by politicians in Jackson. There is growing public sentiment in MS for changing the flag. As State President of the American Federation of Teachers-MS, I represent a membership that, like you, has to consider all students, at all times. This change is a part of that.

I also urge you to consider that Mississippi has used the Confederate emblem in its flag since 1894—when white supremacists in state government adopted it after reconstruction. While you say you are proud to live in a state that produces great men like Medgar Wiley Evers; recall, Evers, was assassinated by a white supremacist in Jackson, MS.

With all due respect, I ask you to keep the promise of your gubernatorial office in line with your slogan: For All Mississippi. Please sir, change the flag.

Geraldine Bender, AFT-MS State President