American Heart Association celebrates National Women’s Heart Health Day remotely

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There won’t be a gathering of people clad in red to recognize National Women’s Heart Health Day this year… but the American Heart Association’s Jackson volunteers are still encouraging people to remotely show their support for wear red day.

“We’re just asking people to share on social media since we can’t be together,” Executive director Jennifer Hopping said. “We still share the message of ‘go red’ and really I say ‘turn our Facebook pages and our Instagram pages red for the day!'”

Hopping said that although things are different this year, nothing has changed about the AHA’s mission.

“The number one focus for today is to make sure that women are aware of their own health,” Hopping said. “A lot of times as women we’re busy we’re taking care of our families and we’re not always paying attention to the signs and our bodies.”

She said that 1:3 women will suffer from heart disease in their lifetimes, so the focus year round is on empowering people to take charge of their own health and encourage frequent conversations with their own doctor.

“This disease effects all ages unfortunately,” Hopping said. “So just be sure that you’re doing your part to listen to your body and take care of yourself.”

Hopping added that next year’s wear red day will be extra special.