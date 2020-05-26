American Heart Association pushes through pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With COVID-19 taking a bite out of donations and canceling fundraising, the American Heart Association is making adjustments all over, to its business, work ethic and scheduling.

The executive director takes a glass half full approach, choosing to see it as an opportunity.

“I really think what it’s done is offer new ways of business for us and new ways of communication for us,” Jennifer Hopping said.

Hopping explained that the strain has actually brought the AHA community closer together.

“I think it’s allowed us to have deeper conversations with our volunteers,” Hopping said. “I think what that does is it helps us to be able to feel like we’re all in this together and they’re all able to be part of the solution that the Heart Association is trying to provide for our country.”

But they still need help.

“Just continue to support nonprofits,” Hopping said. “We need you and we need your support. We’re still here doing our work but we can’t do it without the funds that we need to make it happen.”

Hopping added that when this is all said and done, the AHA will come back stronger than ever.

AHA will be hosting a virtual workshop discussing the not so dynamic duo of COVID-19 and heart problems on Thursday. Please visit the AHA Facebook page to learn more.