American Heart Association to host Metro Jackson Heart Walk

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Heart Association is moving its iconic Metro Jackson Heart Walk online.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Jennifer Hopping, AHA executive director in Jackson. This digital experience format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Metro Jackson Heart Walk their own.”

On November 14, Jackson area Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet but are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood starting at 8:30 a.m. Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

Create an at home circuit workout.

To register, visit www.metrojacksonheartwalk.org.

The funds raised from the Metro Jackson Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health.

