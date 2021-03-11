American Heart Association to host virtual Metro Jackson Heart Ball

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metro Jackson American Heart Association will host its 43rd annual Metro Jackson Heart Ball virtually on Thursday, April 8. The digital event will feature a silent and live auction, an inspiring survivor story, and entertainment featuring the winner of NBC’s The Voice, Meridian native, Todd Tilghman.

“We are gathering digitally this year to ensure the safety and comfort of our attendees and staff,” said Jennifer Hopping, executive director for the Metro Jackson AHA. “We are looking forward to a fun night! We’ll be sharing the important work we’re doing in the community and rallying together for a common cause: creating a world of longer, healthier lives, starting right here in Mississippi.”

Registration for the event is free and can be found here. It will take place from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

For more information about the 2020 Metro Jackson American Heart Association’s Heart Ball, or to find out more about how you can help prevent heart disease and stroke, call 601-321-1200 or visit their official website.