American Heart Association’s Water Within Reach policy heads to House floor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Heart Association announced House Bill 925, which would put water within reach for Mississippi school-age children, will head to the House floor for a vote by Feb. 11, 2021. HB 925 passed unanimously in both the Education Committee and the Appropriations Committee.

According to the American Heart Association, if passed into law, the policy would ensure all newly constructed schools, and schools undergoing major renovations, install water bottle refilling stations, as well as allow students to carry water bottles to school.

“Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi schools have been working around the clock to ensure facilities are as safe as possible for students,” said Kathryn Sullivan, government relations director for the Metro Jackson American Heart Association. “For example, they are following CDC guidance for staff and students to bring their own water to minimize use and touching of water fountains. In many schools around the state, traditional water fountains are covered to prevent use. This policy could help mitigate the spread of germs and disease. In one study, water fountains and manual pencil sharpener handles were determined to be the germiest surfaces in classrooms.”

For more information, click here.