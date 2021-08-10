American Idol winner host concert in Jackson to benefit Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – American idol season 5 winner, Taylor Hicks stopped by the children’s hospital and The Mississippi Braves game to promote a special event that will benefit kids in the children’s hospital.

On August 20th at Duling Hall in Jackson, Taylor Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival will be performing. Tickets and more information are available at ardenland.net or click here.

All the proceeds will benefit Friends of Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit group that raises funds to help Children’s of Mississippi.

“If it wasn’t for these hospitals around the country and especially here in Jackson, we wouldn’t be able to give those children hope,” said Hicks.

At the Braves game, Hicks was able to throw the first pitch alongside 10-year-old Aiden Robinson.

Aiden started coming to Children’s of Mississippi when he was just six weeks old when doctors

discovered he has sagittal craniosynostosis. At 10 weeks old, he underwent surgery and a few years

later, Aiden was also diagnosed with NF 1 and a heart murmur that was determined to be ‘innocent’.

Despite his diagnosis, Aiden is super active 10-year-old. Due to his skull issues, it is recommended that

Aiden not play baseball, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a huge Braves fan.

And after killing it on the mound, Aiden met the family of his favorite player Braden Shewmake who invited him to meet Braden after the game.