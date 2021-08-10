American Idol winner to host concert in Jackson to benefit Children’s Hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – “American Idol” season 5 winner Taylor Hicks stopped by the Children’s Hospital in Jackson and the Mississippi Braves game at Trustmark Park to promote a special event that will benefit kids in the children’s hospital.

On August 20 at Duling Hall in Jackson, Hicks and the Delta Funk Revival will perform. Tickets and more information are available at ardenland.net.

All the proceeds will benefit Friends of Children’s Hospital, a nonprofit group that raises funds to help Children’s of Mississippi.

“If it wasn’t for these hospitals around the country and especially here in Jackson, we wouldn’t be able to give those children hope,” said Hicks.

At the Braves game, Hicks was able to throw the first pitch alongside 10-year-old Aiden Robinson.

Aiden started coming to Children’s of Mississippi when he was just six weeks old when doctors

discovered he has sagittal craniosynostosis. At 10 weeks old, he underwent surgery and a few years

later, Aiden was also diagnosed with NF 1 and a heart murmur that was determined to be ‘innocent’

Despite his diagnosis, Aiden is super active 10-year-old. Due to his skull issues, it is recommended that

Aiden not play baseball, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a huge Braves fan.

After the first pitch, Aiden met the family of his favorite player Braden Shewmake who invited him to meet Braden after the game.