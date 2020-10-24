American Lung Association Announces ‘Vape-Free School Initiative’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Lung Association is offering assistance to cut the numbers of youth vaping in Mississippi with their new ‘Vape-Free School Initiative.’

In Mississippi, 21.4% of high school students used e-cigarettes in 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

The Mississippi Vape-Free Schools Initiative includes a comprehensive toolkit of resources, trainings and guidance for schools, including:

INDEPTH: The Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco and Health is a four-session program facilitated in either a one-on-one or group setting for students who violate school tobacco policies. Instead of focusing on punitive measures, INDEPTH teaches students about nicotine dependence, establishing healthy alternatives and how to kick the unhealthy addiction. Not On Tobacco (N-O-T): N-O-T is a tobacco cessation program designed with teenagers in mind. It takes a holistic approach with each session using different interactive learning strategies based on Social Cognitive Theory of behavior change. This encourages a voluntary change for youth ages 14 to 19. Vape-Free School Policy Assessment: Through this brief school policy assessment, educators can see how their school can improve their policies in order to provide students, employees and visitors with clear guidance.

The INDEPTH and NOT facilitator trainings are done virtually, and the programs for students can be held either in-person or virtually through an online meeting platform.

School administrators and educators interested in getting involved in the Vape-Free Schools Initiative can contact Rochelle Thompson at Rochelle.Thompson@lung.org.

For more information about the Lung Association’s work to end youth vaping, visit TalkAboutVaping.org.