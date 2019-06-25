American Red Cross gets ready for hurricanes

Staff and volunteers with the Mississippi region of the American Red Cross are in day-two of their three- day hurricane and preparedness conference.

The goal of the training is to teach employees techniques that will help keep people safe during hurricanes.

Regional Disaster Officer Bob Devaney said “In terms of if there’s evacuation shelter needed, if we have to shelter folks post-storm, if we have to have feeding plans for individuals that are affected by hurricanes; all of those types of things.”